Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: DD out of tune with SA’s hankering for life after theft BL PREMIUM

Last weekend it looked like the beginnings of a coup against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Now all is suddenly quiet. An eerie calm hangs over the battlefield as the smoke drifts away. It is too early, though, to get out of your trench and crawl to the wounded.

One wretched chap is writhing in agony through the haze, exposed to the elements. It looks like sub-lieutenant Paul Mashatile, the ANC treasurer. It’s hell to listen to, but too dangerous to try to save him.