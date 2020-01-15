Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Political correctness in the age of Ramaphosa Politically correct is now a pejorative term and its adherents (read the ANC) have ensured alternative arguments or thoughts are never examined BL PREMIUM

The idea of political correctness is often used in public debate, but rarely explored. It is worth looking at in a bit more detail.

The phrase is mostly used as a pejorative term. To accuse someone of being “politically correct” is to imply their worldview generally aligns with conventional sentiment and is myopic as a result. The subsequent analysis is thus unthinking, and subservient to a set of ideas and positions that are evidentially weak when interrogated. Nevertheless, emotionally powerful and hegemonic in the hold they have over public debate.