STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Jabu Mabuza's resignation boosts governance Eskom chair was held accountable for promising the public something utility could not deliver

Did politics or public opinion just force the chair of Eskom’s board out? Either way, this is — contrary to much of what we have heard recently — a big plus for accountable government.

Jabu Mabuza’s resignation is a product of Eskom’s failure to keep its promise to avoid load-shedding until January 13. President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed it as a win for accountability: Mabuza, he said, had taken responsibility for a failure and deserved respect for this. A weekend news report claimed the former chair had jumped before he was pushed; he had, it reported, lost support in the cabinet.