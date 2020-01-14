Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Animal, man, robot, and now xenobot: is the age of the biomachine upon us? Scientists have created a bio-robot hybrid with the help of a supercomputer BL PREMIUM

In the 1993 Jurassic Park movie, the dinosaurs aren’t dinosaurs. Well, not really. In case you’ve forgotten, they are a man-made approximation of dinosaurs, combining “dino DNA” and DNA from frogs to fill the gaps in the genetic code. Cue the lightning bolt and maniacal laughter.

This creative splicing of genes (and of science and fiction) leads to, well, consequences for the protagonists, and allowed for a fistful of sequels that constitute some of the best guilty-pleasure creature features yet made.