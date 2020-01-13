Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: A billion lies about a gazillion cries BL PREMIUM

In politics, it’s not what you do with your crowd: it’s all about the size.

The crowd is the animating energy of power, putting the spring in the goose-step of despots and the zing in the psychosexual compulsions of inadequate, ambitious politicians. For a certain kind of small Big Man, there is nothing that compares to looking out over 10,000 nodding heads and seeing his lies land like soft, wet kisses.