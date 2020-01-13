Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Don’t write off common sense when trying to beat the market Balance information and technical analysis with intuition to get the most from investments BL PREMIUM

“All that’s required for successful investing is the common sense analysis of today’s facts and the courage to act on your convictions,” says Peter Lynch.

“Better to have common sense and be worldly wise than futz around with a lot of models that are precisely wrong rather than approximately right,” says Charlie Munger. “People calculate too much and think too little. Part of having uncommon sense is being able to tune out folly, as opposed to recognising wisdom.”