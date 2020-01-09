STREET DOGS: A flawed portfolio theory
09 January 2020 - 05:01
From John Norstad’s at now defunct norstad.org: Portfolio theory teaches that we can decrease the uncertainty of a portfolio without sacrificing expected return by diversifying over a wide range of assets and asset classes.
Some people think this principle can also be used in the time dimension. They argue that if you invest for a long enough time, good and bad returns tend to “cancel each other out”, and hence time diversifies a portfolio in much the same way that investing in multiple assets and asset classes does.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.