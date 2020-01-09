Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: Reforms are crucial if SA is to stop scoring own-goals BL PREMIUM

Orlando Pirates football club chair Irvin Khoza emphasised in his congratulatory remarks at the golden jubilee celebration of Kaizer Chiefs that SA needs to focus on building its institutions. In his view, it is institutional memory that helps societies learn and build on experience, rather than having to reinvent the wheel.

Growing up in Alexandra under apartheid, Khoza experienced the brutality of the regime, but also saw its determination to build institutions such as Eskom, Transnet and Prasa to uplift Afrikaners. By contrast, many black South Africans have been disappointed by the ANC, an institution that played a key role in downing apartheid. Yet with power and resources at its disposal it has floundered, managing the economy on a wing and a prayer.