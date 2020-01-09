Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: In the shadow of a doping conviction Bjarne Riis is team sporting manager and part owner of the SA Team NTT Pro Cycling squad BL PREMIUM

At the announcement that Bjarne Riis would take over as team sporting manager and part-owner of the SA Team NTT Pro Cycling squad on Wednesday, the elephant in the room was addressed. Riis knew the question would be asked. Everyone knew the question would be asked.

Riis was asked about his doping past. In 2007, he admitted he had used performance-enhancing drugs to help him win the 1996 Tour de France. Unlike their erasure of the name of Lance Armstrong from their list of winners, the organisers of the Tour have allowed Riis to remain confirmed as the winner, albeit with an asterisk next to his name.