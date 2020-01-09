DAVID SHAPIRO: Australia fires raise environmental, social and governance issues
Activists will pressure companies and asset managers about environmental issues
09 January 2020 - 16:50
My daughter-in-law, Anya, asked me during my recent visit to Sydney whether I believe in global warming. My answer was inconsequential. Years before the topic of carbon emissions became a public discourse, I was acutely conscious of how society was harming the environment.
As a young boy I was mystified by municipal laws that permitted sewerage pipes to empty their contents into a sparkling sea, close to where we were holidaying, or how renowned companies allowed their delivery trucks to cough out toxic diesel fumes into our Jacaranda-fragranced suburban air.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.