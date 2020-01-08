Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Soleimani killing shows how ignorant of his powers Trump is US President Donald Trump is fundamentally incapable of appreciating the significance and gravity of his role and powers BL PREMIUM

I was studying in the US during the contested election of George W Bush as president — an Australian friend and I snuck into the Grand Central Hyatt (obviously before 9/11 security measures) to watch Hillary Clinton ascend the stage as a first-term US senator.

And I was still there when 9/11 befell — watching live on a big-screen in an auditorium in midtown Manhattan as the second tower fell, among US students, some of whom had parents and partners and friends inside the towers.