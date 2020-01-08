Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The dire state of SA’s political leadership The big three parties in SA have two things in common: a dearth of new leaders and a lack of conviction BL PREMIUM

The nature of good leadership, when “leading” has become more a commodity than a passion, is now so overwritten as to render almost any analysis of it hackneyed from first principles.

There are all the standard component parts — conviction, vision, purpose, advice, compromise, and so on — each one the soil from which a thousand corporate breakaway sessions or strategic courses have grown. Google “leadership” and a myriad easy-to-follow checklists will populate your screen, each element of which you can “aspire” to, “learn from” and “personally develop”.