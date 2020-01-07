Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Is it too little too late for Zimbabwe’s maize imports? BL PREMIUM

In 2019 I applauded the Zimbabwean government for having grasped the urgency of a potential maize shortage in time and outlining a plan to address it. This after Joseph Gondo, chief director of Zimbabwe’s agriculture ministry, told Bloomberg on June 6 that the country’s Grain Marketing Board, a state-owned agency, would float an international tender to import 750,000 tons of maize.

While this was set to be the largest maize import volume since the 2016/2017 season, it was somewhat less than what I thought the country needed to fill the shortage in the 2019/2020 marketing year of 1-million tons. Nonetheless, I was encouraged by the government’s proactive stance.