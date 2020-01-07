Opinion / Columnists LEFT ARM OVER NEIL MANTHORP: Why Proteas made such a good fight of it at Newlands BL PREMIUM

Points of reference are so important in professional sport, markers on the landscape — sometimes the horizon — to guide players towards what is possible and where new records can be set.

One of the difficulties for SA cricketers during much of the first decade after the return to international cricket is that there were no role models and no points of reference.