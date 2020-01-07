Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: SA’s 2020 crystal ball offers clear vision of hope and gloom Improvement possible at the margins as three main parties remain locked into their own destructive trajectories BL PREMIUM

2020 is going to be better for SA. It might be only incrementally so, but there are grounds for optimism that things will improve at the margins.

The wheels of government have begun to turn. In the last quarter of 2019 more progress was made in policy reform than over the entire two years of Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.