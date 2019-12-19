Opinion / Columnists KEVIN McCALLUM: A trim and a shave, a wax and a thread, and the year is done Having your hair cut by a quiet barber is the ideal time to reflect on your last column of 2019 BL PREMIUM

I went for my Christmas haircut yesterday morning. My Christmas haircut is like my other haircuts during the year save that it comes less than a week before Christmas and has a sense of desperation to get it done before the Armageddon of the festive season is truly upon us.

I do not know the name of my barber. He is my regular man, though. I walk past the shop every three weeks or so, check if he is free through the window and rush in. It’s a first-come-first-served barber shop. I had to wait for him yesterday. He had another customer. The receptionist asked me who I wanted to cut my hair as there were three other barbers available. I pointed at my man. She said his name. I nodded, his name having already slipped away. I think it starts with an “M”.