ISAAH MHLANGA: Tiny numerical differences in growth projections not the issue More important is understanding how the machinery of the economy works

Many economists, financial pundits and government officials have become too obsessed with minuscule decimal differences in the economic growth of SA’s more than R3-trillion economy. But who should care if the economy grows by the existing consensus expectation of 0.5% in 2019 or by 0.3%, which will be the result if GDP growth is less than 1% in the fourth quarter?

For a country with societal issues stemming from how the economy works, nobody should care about these tiny numerical differences. More important is understanding how the machinery of the economy works through a number of interrelated factors.