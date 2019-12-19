ANTHONY BUTLER: Santa Cyril had better get start delivering the goodies
If he doesn’t, little boys and girls across the land will stop believing in him
19 December 2019 - 16:34
Ho ho ho! We have reached that time in the year when the little boys and girls across the land look forward to a visit by a fat man in a red suit carrying a sack of shiny presents.
Santa has the hardest job in the world. He runs the workshop where the toys are made, oversees the elves who do the work, and trains the reindeer that pull his sleigh. He has to deliver millions of gifts to almost impossible deadlines.
