THICK END OF THE WEDGE
PETER BRUCE: The truth hurts, but bitter Twitter hurts even more
Social media sites have hopefully reached the peak of their woke influence
18 December 2019 - 17:41
The British election has been good for us. It’s not just that the markets strengthened. It’s that we learnt what may be important about truth.
“Don’t mistake Twitter for your country,” tweeted journalist and author Nick Cohen afterwards. Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator, reached further back into the 18th century for advice from someone a little like himself — essayist and general argumenteer Jonathan Swift. “It is the folly of too many,” Swift wrote, “to mistake the echo of a London coffee house for the voice of the kingdom.”
