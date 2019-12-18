LUMKILE MONDI: Despite its ills, capitalism is what will lead SA out of darkness
18 December 2019 - 16:08
Capitalism in its different varieties globally has improved the quality of life of humankind.
The proletarianisation of my parents who fled poverty in the Transkei with a desire to change their lives despite exclusion by the apartheid government brought some positive outcomes. Because of them, I have the opportunity to contribute knowledge in this fortnightly column.
