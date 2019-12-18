Opinion / Columnists LUMKILE MONDI: Despite its ills, capitalism is what will lead SA out of darkness BL PREMIUM

Capitalism in its different varieties globally has improved the quality of life of humankind.

The proletarianisation of my parents who fled poverty in the Transkei with a desire to change their lives despite exclusion by the apartheid government brought some positive outcomes. Because of them, I have the opportunity to contribute knowledge in this fortnightly column.