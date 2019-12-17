Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Santa is the world’s richest man BL PREMIUM

Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! - Francis Church

Some facts about Santa: Santa is the world’s richest man. He may not be in the gift giving business for the big bucks, but Santa still needs money to keep his operation rolling. Thankfully, Santa’s wealth surpasses even Scrooge McDuck’s.