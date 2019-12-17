Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: UK poll shows SA’s electoral system is not so bad, after all Directly voting for MPs results in a minority being given more sway than they deserve BL PREMIUM

Every now and again, we are reminded that there are worse ways of electing representatives than our much-maligned system.

Last week’s British general election was largely about deciding whether and how the country would leave the EU. The Conservative Party victory was hailed by its prime minister as proof that most of his fellow citizens agree with him that it should leave now. Common wisdom agrees that the Brits endorsed Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit.