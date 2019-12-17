STEVEN FRIEDMAN: UK poll shows SA’s electoral system is not so bad, after all
Directly voting for MPs results in a minority being given more sway than they deserve
17 December 2019 - 15:04
Every now and again, we are reminded that there are worse ways of electing representatives than our much-maligned system.
Last week’s British general election was largely about deciding whether and how the country would leave the EU. The Conservative Party victory was hailed by its prime minister as proof that most of his fellow citizens agree with him that it should leave now. Common wisdom agrees that the Brits endorsed Boris Johnson’s approach to Brexit.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.