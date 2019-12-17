SIFISO SKENJANA: Silver linings can be stitched into new beginnings in 2020
17 December 2019 - 19:32
The year certainly has not been the most uplifting on the economic front for SA. Unemployment hit record highs, inequality continues to be a thorn in the side of sustainable development, many growth indicators are at 2008 crisis levels and Eskom is dimming whatever light remained.
But there were a few things to be happy about.
