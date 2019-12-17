Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Cyril Ramaphosa’s to-do list for 2020 A national strategy for youth unemployment and befriending business will be key BL PREMIUM

Phew, what a decade, and what a year! It could have been worse!

As most of the few fortunate working South Africans head off to the coast, overseas destinations and villages to spend time with loved ones, it’s time to reflect on what’s easily the decade of regression since 1994’s all-race elections, and how SA can claw its way back from the doldrums.