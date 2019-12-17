JOHN DLUDLU: Cyril Ramaphosa’s to-do list for 2020
A national strategy for youth unemployment and befriending business will be key
17 December 2019 - 16:35
Phew, what a decade, and what a year! It could have been worse!
As most of the few fortunate working South Africans head off to the coast, overseas destinations and villages to spend time with loved ones, it’s time to reflect on what’s easily the decade of regression since 1994’s all-race elections, and how SA can claw its way back from the doldrums.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.