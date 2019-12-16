Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket’s bittereinders can’t see what they have become Executives on the CSA board once served the game of cricket; now they expect the game to serve them BL PREMIUM

One of the greatest of the many wonders of Test cricket is the thrill of the draw when tail-enders dig in and fight as though their lives depended on the three stumps behind them. As the overs start running out, every ball becomes an event. Few sports offer such drama after five days, certainly not a team sport.

Eight years ago AB de Villiers played what is still my favourite innings: a boundaryless 33 from 220 balls in partnership with debutant Faf du Plessis, who made an unbeaten 110. It was the final day of the second Test against Australia and the school friends had started it with the scoreboard reading 76-4. That day’s newspapers were full of triumphant victory copy.