JONATHAN COOK: How to have stress-free 20-20 vision

Small business failure can be totally devastating, wiping out a lifetime’s savings and destroying marriages, families and self-esteem. This is what makes this economic climate so stressful for entrepreneurs.

We’re in an ulcer economy infected with anger and frustration with blackouts, and depression over the government’s seeming inability to provide services, create conditions for growth and curb corruption. Negativity feeds on itself and we are now feasting on failure. Can we end the year with hope? I thought today I would return to my roots in psychology and write about coping with stress in adversity.