Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: At all costs don’t be a victim BL PREMIUM

From Joseph Brodsky’s commencement address at the University of Michigan (1984):

At all costs try to avoid granting yourself the status of the victim. Of all the parts of your body, be most vigilant over your index finger, for it is blame-thirsty. A pointed finger is a victim’s logo — the opposite of the V-sign and a synonym for surrender. No matter how abominable your condition may be, try not to blame anything or anybody: history, the state, superiors, race, parents, the phase of the moon, childhood, toilet training, etc.