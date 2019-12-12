Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Union’s attack on mine proto teams is shameful It is disrespectful to accuse ‘lily-white’ proto teams of not doing enough to save trapped black miners BL PREMIUM

For a mining company to deal with four deaths and the difficult, dangerous recovery of those bodies is one thing. To deal with an unfounded, racist diatribe from a union about those rescue efforts adds a nasty and unnecessary element to such a tragedy.

National Union of Mineworkers president (NUM) Joseph Montisetse made the astonishing allegation that the “lily-white proto team” deliberately stopped rescue efforts by miners to save four of their colleagues at the 1.35km deep Tau Lekoa gold mine after an underground tremor on December 7.