ALLAN SECCOMBE: Union’s attack on mine proto teams is shameful
It is disrespectful to accuse ‘lily-white’ proto teams of not doing enough to save trapped black miners
12 December 2019 - 15:55
For a mining company to deal with four deaths and the difficult, dangerous recovery of those bodies is one thing. To deal with an unfounded, racist diatribe from a union about those rescue efforts adds a nasty and unnecessary element to such a tragedy.
National Union of Mineworkers president (NUM) Joseph Montisetse made the astonishing allegation that the “lily-white proto team” deliberately stopped rescue efforts by miners to save four of their colleagues at the 1.35km deep Tau Lekoa gold mine after an underground tremor on December 7.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.