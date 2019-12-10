Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Secret ballots are undemocratic and remove accountability The DA urged MPs to vote in secret during the Zuma era, but the practice is now assisting ANC councillors BL PREMIUM

South Africans don’t seem to mind if their public representatives sell them out in private. Since the Joburg mayoral election, much horror (or glee, depending on your loyalties) has been triggered by the fact that two or more DA councillors voted for ANC candidate Geoff Makhubo, making him the city’s new mayor.

The DA said it planned to investigate the “treachery”, but acknowledged that it would probably not be possible to find out which of its councillors voted for the other side because the ballot was secret.