KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Data doesn’t get sour, so providers must freshen up

I’m going to start this column with a disclaimer. I am — in my personal capacity — a Vodacom subscriber (from my prepaid days to today’s contract). There are several reasons, some more valid than others.

First, back in the days before number porting, I really — no, really — liked my phone number and its symmetry. It’s evidently the silliest reason to stick with a provider, because no-one bothers to remember phone numbers these days.