Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Sun rises in the East while the West gets its coat

The Brits go to the polls on Thursday. The most apparent competition is between Labour and the Conservatives. With respect to Brexit, in a global historical sense it really does not matter who wins.

For the poor, the unemployed, the underemployed and those who depend on state-provided health care, a Conservative win will be disastrous. Under Boris Johnson the Tories will probably transform Britain’s welfare state into something akin to the US, with its attendant inequality, exclusivity of access to health care and its estimated trillion-dollar student loan debt.