NEVA MAKGETLA: No need to subsidise a state company just to replicate private operators
Without an explicit developmental function, state-owned companies such as SAA are given a blank cheque
09 December 2019 - 14:18
Does your local state school or clinic make a profit? It seems unlikely. Even in the richest suburbs their income doesn’t cover the services they provide. But no-one expects them to be shut down just because they depend on government subsidies.
The same logic should apply to SAA. Admittedly, its losses are on a different order of magnitude. Few neighbourhood schools or clinics manage to burn through R5bn a year or run up debts of R12bn. No other state-owned company (SOC) makes anywhere near the same losses relative to its size and assets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.