MARK BARNES: Donald Trump impeachment a long shot President cannot control, let alone master, the separation of the person from the position

Impeachment, if it ever actually happens, is still a long way off for the US president. It took us nearly 10 years to complete ours, and we are still in chapter one of consequence management (a phrase introduced into my vocabulary only over recent years).

The Democrats have requested the US judiciary to draw up articles of impeachment, which is like a charge sheet, in preparation for prosecution. They must be sufficiently confident that they have a case, because it’s still a long way, with lots of hurdles to cross to reach their objective of removing Trump from office.