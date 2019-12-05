Opinion / Columnists WE GO AGAIN KEVIN McCALLUM: It’s the heads of Cricket SA’s passers of the buck that should roll An almighty series of blunders can be resolved only by the exit of Thabang Moroe CEO and president Chris Nenzani BL PREMIUM

The anatomy of a Cricket SA meltdown: it began with criticism and straight-up reporting; was followed by revoking accreditations; a leaked newspaper story intended to distract; anger, denial, lies and a radio appearance so horrendous and naïve it will be used by public relations lecturers as a case study on how quickly bullshit can collapse into buffoonery.

There were also retractions, sponsors having stern words, personal apologies, a public apology, a cancelled press conference, a suspension and resignations.