ISAAH MHLANGA: A new compact is needed, with business at its centre
The mission for the government, business and labour is to halt the march of inequality, poverty and unemployment
05 December 2019 - 14:27
Stats SA released GDP figures for the third quarter this week, which told us the economy contracted by 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. This disappointing outcome means that for economic growth to average the current economist consensus expectation for 2019 of 0.5%, the economy will have to expand by a whopping 4.1% in the fourth quarter. By any measure that seems far-fetched.
If economic growth continues to decline, tax revenue collections will eventually decline too. Meanwhile, the need for critical social spending that holds the country from imploding hardly recognises that the coffers are no longer replenishing. This is a historical and current fact, but let’s look forward.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.