Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Fikile Mbalula and a defence of Mickey Mouse Some say transport minister is more the ‘people’s philosopher’ than the 'people’s poet’. Others say there is too much blood in your alcohol level BL PREMIUM

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula — the man who once suggested that the police force criminals to drink their own urine — recently added another sonnet to his Shakespearean repertoire.

With Western Cape judge president John Hlophe in mind, he opened up his mental scrabble bag (some pieces missing) and pulled out the following: “Does he know how to run trains?” Mbalula probed with typical lateral insight: “He must ask himself that particular question before he makes himself a Mickey Mouse and turns our courts into something that must not be respected.”