KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Tech start-ups survive better with a bit of fat

How can we help Africa’s tech start-ups? Last month in this column, I wrote: “How do you build a solution that has the reach and scale of something like M-Pesa ...? You have to know that [X] is a pressing issue ... and you have to have the cultural context of what ... alternatives would be.”

Here I was speaking about the need for diversity in the tech space. I stand by this entirely, but we also know there is more to success than a good idea born out of local knowledge. There are also the not-so-simple matters of finances, market appetite, pricing strategy, packaging, marketing and customer service. The list goes on, but much of this boils down to a need for what I’m calling “fat”: funding, access and talent.

Fat in start-up-speak usually means the opposite of lean. Investors have backed lean and agile start-ups that can respond and realign to circumstances, while — critically — not costing terribly much. They want your wonderful idea, but they also want you unburdened by a heavyweight staff bill or rigid structure. Uber, for example, and its policy of being the platform and not the employer, was arguably a study in lean start-ups, no matter how you feel about that policy.