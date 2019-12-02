TOM EATON: Cricket SA’s veneer slips and out comes its nasty side
02 December 2019 - 19:31
On Sunday morning, many of SA’s leading cricket writers were surprised to find locked turnstiles and apologetic shrugs as they tried to go to work in ovals around the country.
A few confused phone calls and texts later, they discovered why: their press accreditation had been revoked by Cricket SA (CSA), apparently with the approval of its CEO, Thabang Moroe.
