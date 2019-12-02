Opinion / Columnists ON THE MONEY PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where’s the urgency to tackle growth and unemployment? BL PREMIUM

The past two weeks of data for October gave the impression something is seriously wrong with the economy.

The original assumption after load-shedding in the first quarter was that the economy would, thanks to the slow pace of reform, gradually recover through the second half of the year into 2020, but this is not happening.