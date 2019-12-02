NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA is limping on broken legs
02 December 2019 - 18:00
One of the lesser-known ironies of Cricket SA (CSA) revoking the accreditation of five journalists at the weekend and having a full-on whinge about the media is that it happened on the same day a cynically leaked and horribly misleading story appeared on the back page of the Sunday Times.
It concerned the appointment of former national captain Graeme Smith as the organisation’s first director of cricket. The article’s headline stated he had been appointed. In fact, when Smith withdrew his name from contention two weeks ago he began planning his future elsewhere and started by signing a contract to commentate on the IPL (Indian Premier League).
