MARK BARNES: It might sound weird, but now is the time to invest in public assets

You can make real money when you buck the trend, when you challenge conventional wisdom. Of course, you have to be right when everyone else is wrong, which doesn’t happen often. Sometimes, though, you simply have to take advantage of mispriced assets.

Negative interest rates are actually an invitation to invest, even though their root cause may be an indication of the reluctance to do so. When we start paying banks to look after our money, it is surely because we can’t find anything else to do with it, or simply don’t have the confidence to take the risk. This prevailing lack of confidence affects those companies in the business of capital projects, such as construction firms, where we can already see the fallout.