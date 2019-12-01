LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is a downgrade inevitable in cake-addicted SA?
Optimism seems to be lacking as another deadline fast approaches for Tito Mboweni
01 December 2019 - 19:45
As the country eagerly waits to see if the weeklong strike at SAA will achieve what the finance minister failed to do, and as ministers scramble to settle on a resolution, another deadline is fast approaching for Tito Mboweni. And optimism seems to be in short supply.
For the past year or so it seemed everyone, journalists included, has treated every approaching budget policy statement from the minister as the magic bullet that will finally sort out everything. The obvious gap between what the minister desires and what can be delivered, given the political constraints, has been conveniently forgotten.
