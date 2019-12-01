GAVIN RICH: Rassie Erasmus’s powers should be template for Super Rugby franchises

When the SA challenge in the new Super Rugby season was launched last week it should have inspire thought on what the Springboks have that the franchises don’t.

Not that it requires too much thinking. It comes down to the national body having a director of rugby who has proper power and is entitled to make real decisions on how to do his job effectively.

Rassie Erasmus saved SA rugby. It was he, and he alone, who dragged the Boks back from the edge of the abyss and guided them to a World Cup title that gives SA rugby the appearance of being healthy.

I use the word “appearance” because while the Boks are on the right track under Erasmus, the jury is still out on the rest of SA rugby. The sport is riding the momentum wave created by World Cup euphoria, but once the Super Rugby season starts the focus could shift to more sobering realities.

It was easy to glibly ignore that Western Province were struggling to pay their water bill when the World Cup was on. It was easy to forget the huge challenges, not all financial, faced by all the local Super Rugby franchises. In three months' time, or a month into the new season, the realities might be harder to ignore.

The Boks have the heavyweight and experienced coach that all the franchises generally lack. More importantly though, they have a coach who is master of his own destiny after being given the authority to make decisions that his predecessors weren’t.

The first big step in the SA rugby rescue act was when president Mark Alexander and CEO Jurie Roux flew to Ireland to persuade Erasmus to come home. It took some convincing on their part as Erasmus was happy in Ireland, but Erasmus has told me he was driven his concern that it was probably a case of “now or never” if he was ever going to help the Boks come right.

He felt that if it was left for another year, even half a year, SA rugby would have become such a mess that it would be irreparable.