STEPHEN CRANSTON: With Tories likely to win, Remain is hardly an option There is only a 5% chance the UK will not leave the EU — it depends on a Labour victory and a second referendum

It was never going to be easy for the UK to unravel more than 45 years of membership of the EU.

Many voters ticked the Leave box in the 2016 Brexit referendum because they had objections to the government across a wide range of unrelated topics. The increase in immigrants from Eastern Europe, not the arcane topics of the customs union and single market, became a heated topic. So did exaggerated reports of the costs of membership.