JONNY STEINBERG: Black housing edged out by white suburbanites After 1994 the government was forced to locate new homes for the poor in the peripheries of SA's cities

If time could be reversed by a quarter century, would SA still choose the public housing policies it did? If not, how different might life be now?

In the late 1990s the government decided to build as many houses as possible as quickly as it could. The results were extraordinary by any measure. By 2010 a staggering one in five South Africans lived in a home their democratic government had built for them. Few national public housing programmes in modern history have obtained greater reach.