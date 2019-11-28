JONNY STEINBERG: Black housing edged out by white suburbanites
After 1994 the government was forced to locate new homes for the poor in the peripheries of SA’s cities
28 November 2019 - 14:02
If time could be reversed by a quarter century, would SA still choose the public housing policies it did? If not, how different might life be now?
In the late 1990s the government decided to build as many houses as possible as quickly as it could. The results were extraordinary by any measure. By 2010 a staggering one in five South Africans lived in a home their democratic government had built for them. Few national public housing programmes in modern history have obtained greater reach.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.