GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Test case to access Jacob Zuma’s tax records will affect governance
If Financial Mail and amaBhungane win the case it could make it easier to hold officials accountable
28 November 2019 - 18:05
Is it too much to ask for lawmakers — including the head of state — to uphold the law? And if they are not doing so, does the public not have the right to know?
This is the crux of the application brought by the Financial Mail and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism for access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records from the time he was in office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.