MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Time it right and your trip to Barcelona will be spectacular
There are plenty of reasons why Barcelona has become one of the most fashionable European tourist destinations
27 November 2019 - 05:00
If the words “remote” and “holiday” appear frequently alongside each other when you describe your choice of holiday destination, then make sure that you don’t travel on Qatar airlines without several changes of clothes in your hand luggage.
On a recent trip to a lodge near Valderrobres, two hours into the mountains south of Barcelona, the one (crucial) piece belonging to a member of our party never made the easy transit in Doha and then took a very long time to reach us.
