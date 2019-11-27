Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars boss faced with taxing issue of secrecy BL PREMIUM

Of all the issues Edward Kieswetter expected to deal with when he arrived at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the eternal conundrum regarding taxpayer secrecy could not have been high on his agenda.

As an institution that has to extract as much data out of citizens as possible, and then simultaneously hide as much of it as possible from prying eyes, Sars’s ability to balance the extraction and protection of data is an important pillar of its efficiency and public trust.