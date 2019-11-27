GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The myth of the silent, moderate majority
What our politicians do — lie, cheat, steal — pales in comparison to what South Africans do: murder, rape, destroy and vandalise. Our politicians are, relatively, very well behaved
27 November 2019 - 05:00
There is a great belief that belies SA politics: the idea that, hidden out there, exists a silent majority — a great swath of democrats, inherently moderate and reasonable, scorned by a democratic system and political parties alike, which have alienated them, and who are desperate for good ethics, fairness, rationality and accountability.
The myth would have it that if any one person or party can tap into this silent majority, enthuse them and provide a “middle way”, the country — and our politics — will be reborn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.