Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The myth of the silent, moderate majority What our politicians do — lie, cheat, steal — pales in comparison to what South Africans do: murder, rape, destroy and vandalise. Our politicians are, relatively, very well behaved

There is a great belief that belies SA politics: the idea that, hidden out there, exists a silent majority — a great swath of democrats, inherently moderate and reasonable, scorned by a democratic system and political parties alike, which have alienated them, and who are desperate for good ethics, fairness, rationality and accountability.

The myth would have it that if any one person or party can tap into this silent majority, enthuse them and provide a “middle way”, the country — and our politics — will be reborn.