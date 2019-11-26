Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Companies now fight consumer complaints with honesty ratings Huge problems arise with the lack of transparency as scores get generated by machines BL PREMIUM

A few years ago — closer to a decade if I’m honest — I read a stat about online reviews that has stuck with me. At the time (and I’ve not been able to find an update on this) the research suggested that one in four people who have a bad experience with a company or service will post a review online, while only one in seven people who have good experiences will do the same.

This suggests that the world of online reviews skews to the negative. It’s a view backed by several other sources and is the fount of reams of online hand-wringing on the part of business owners.